Skip to main content

Tee Higgins Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion Against Steelers

Cincinnati trails Pittsburgh 17-6 at halftime.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Steelers 17-6 at halftime. If they're going to make a second half comeback, they'll have to do it without one of their best players. 

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a concussion. He was hit in the head after catching a pass in the second quarter. 

For more on the game, check out our halftime observations here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

La'el Collins Treats Joe Burrow, O-Linemen to Lunch Ahead of Season Opener

Best Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Sunday's Bengals-Steelers Game

All Bengals Staff Shares Prediction for Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) plays the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail Steelers 17-6 After Ugly, Turnover-Filled First Half

By James Rapien
Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 53 yard field goal on a hold from punter Kevin Huber (10) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Evan McPherson Sets Bengals Record, Makes 59-Yard Field Goal Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Kevin Huber Sets Bengals Record For Most Games Played

By Nicole Zembrodt
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass in the second half the AFC wild card game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Las Vegas Raiders 26-19. Las Vegas Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Ac 210
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow's First Pass of 2022 Season is a 31-Yard Pick Six By Minkah Fitzpatrick

By James Rapien
Ja'Marr Chase
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Other Bengals Go Through Pregame Warmups

By James Rapien
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) returns a kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Season Opener Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lamar Jackson Turned Down Huge Offer From Ravens

By James Rapien
So much of sports is about the first and the last . Any time you can capture the first or last time something happens is an exciting moment as a sports photographer, and this season I captured Bengals rookie Ja Marr Chase s first NFL touchdown catch. After a training camp that left a lot of people concerned his transition to the professional game, Chase quickly shut down all of his detractors. ___Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a catch on the way to his first NFL career touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Sunday's Season Opener Against Steelers

By James Rapien