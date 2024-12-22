'That's Why We Work So Hard' - Joe Burrow Excited About Playoff Hopes Carrying Over Another Week
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's consistent elite play has helped the Bengals win three games in a row for the first time this season and leave them boasting a puncher's chance to make the NFL playoffs.
The hard work is paying off down the stretch, with plenty left to do.
"It feels good to play in big games, that's why we do what we do," Burrow said about the hopes. "That's why we work so hard. Everything that I do in the offseason is to put myself in the best position to play great at the end of the year in these big games coming up. So it's exciting to still be in it. Guys work really hard, coaches work really hard, so its nice to rattle off a couple wins here."
According to the New York Times, Cincinnati has a 26% to make the playoffs if it wins out after the Colts won again on Sunday. The Bengals need at least one Colts and Dolphins loss to make the playoffs, on top of Denver losing out.
It's a small window, with Cincinnati having to win its last two games to keep it open. Burrow just notched another 252 passing yards and three touchdowns, numbers he likely needs to maintain over the last two weeks.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said About His Animated, Profane Discussion With Zac Taylor After Game-Clinching TD
Sam Hubbard Speculates About Knee Injury Following Bengals' Win Over Titan
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans
Watch: Current, Former Bengals Reunite Following Cincinnati's Win Over Tennessee
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-27 Win Over Tennessee Titans
Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys
Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys
Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast