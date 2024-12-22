All Bengals

'That's Why We Work So Hard' - Joe Burrow Excited About Playoff Hopes Carrying Over Another Week

Cincinnati kept its season alive on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor head for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor head for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's consistent elite play has helped the Bengals win three games in a row for the first time this season and leave them boasting a puncher's chance to make the NFL playoffs.

The hard work is paying off down the stretch, with plenty left to do.

"It feels good to play in big games, that's why we do what we do," Burrow said about the hopes. "That's why we work so hard. Everything that I do in the offseason is to put myself in the best position to play great at the end of the year in these big games coming up. So it's exciting to still be in it. Guys work really hard, coaches work really hard, so its nice to rattle off a couple wins here."

According to the New York Times, Cincinnati has a 26% to make the playoffs if it wins out after the Colts won again on Sunday. The Bengals need at least one Colts and Dolphins loss to make the playoffs, on top of Denver losing out.

It's a small window, with Cincinnati having to win its last two games to keep it open. Burrow just notched another 252 passing yards and three touchdowns, numbers he likely needs to maintain over the last two weeks.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said About His Animated, Profane Discussion With Zac Taylor After Game-Clinching TD

Sam Hubbard Speculates About Knee Injury Following Bengals' Win Over Titan

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans

Watch: Current, Former Bengals Reunite Following Cincinnati's Win Over Tennessee

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-27 Win Over Tennessee Titans

Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys

Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys

Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20

One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season

Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'

‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot

It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday