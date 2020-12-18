Bengals vs Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Monday Night's Game

Here are three keys for Monday's game

CINCINNATI – The Bengals are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak on Monday night against the Steelers.

It'll be much easier said than done, as Pittsburgh needs a win to keep pace with Kansas City in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Steelers enter with an 11-2 record. They've dropped two in a row after a perfect 11-0 start to the season. The Bengals have lost eight of their last nine games.

Here are three keys to Monday's matchup.

Turnovers

The Steelers enter this week +11 in the turnover department, which is first in the NFL. They only have 14 turnovers on the season, which is tied for the fourth best mark in the league.

Their defense has an NFL leading 17 interceptions. They've also recovered eight fumbles.

If the Bengals are going to have any shot at winning on Monday night, they have to win the turnover battle.

"At the end the day the games go by the turnover margin. Both of their [losses] they’ve given up turnovers at the end," Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said on Friday. "It’s the same reason that’s going on with us. It’s all about taking care of the football. At the end of the day, who is ever taking care of the football the most and creating turnovers, that is most likely the team that is going to win."

Cincinnati's -10 on the season in turnover differential. They have eight interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

The Bengals had three fumbles on offense last week. They are fifth in the league with 23 turnovers on the season.

Trickery

The Steelers have more talent than the Bengals. You know that, I know that and Zac Taylor knows that.

If they're going to shock the world on Monday Night Football, then they need to call and execute a trick play that leads to a touchdown. That could be a fake punt on their opening drive or a Boyd pass to Giovani Bernard deep downfield.

This offense is averaging 8.25 points-per-game over the past month. They have to find other ways to generate points.

Their best bet is turnovers, which is much harder than it sounds. Deception is the second-best way.

A non-traditional score would go a long way in keeping the game close.

Fast Start

The Bengals can't trail early in this matchup. They aren't built to come back from a double-digit deficit, especially against this Steelers' defense.

That's why forcing an early turnover, getting a big return or calling a tricky play early could make all the difference.

The Steelers want to be aggressive early. They've lost two games in a row and desperately need a win. If the Bengals can find a way to strike first, then it'll show the Steelers that they're in for a fight.

On the flip side, if Pittsburgh can jump on Cincinnati early, then things could go bad in a hurry for the home team.

All-Time Record

The Steelers have won 11 straight games in this matchup (including postseason). They lead the all-time series 67-35. Pittsburgh is 32-19 in Cincinnati.

Prediction: The Bengals are 13-point home underdogs on Monday night. They have no business being in this game, especially if Brandon Allen (knee) can't play.

The 28-year-old didn't practice on Thursday or Friday. If he's out, then Ryan Finley will get the start.

The Bengals were functional on offense last week with Allen under center against a bad Cowboys' defense. Things are going to look much different against one of the NFL's best defenses.

Pittsburgh needs to win this game. They'll get out to an early lead and never look back.

Final Score: Steelers 30, Bengals 6

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!