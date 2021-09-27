Watch: Video Breakdown of Bengals' 24-10 Win Over Steelers

Cincinnati improved to 2-1 on the season.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10 in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The offensive and defensive lines played well, which made all the difference for Cincinnati, who hadn't won at Heinz Field since 2015.

The Bengals are 2-1 and are tied for first place in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Steelers are 1-2 and reeling after back-to-back home losses.

Cincinnati heads home in Week 4 to host Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers travel to Lambeau Field to play the Packers.

Watch our video recap and instant analysis of the Bengals' win below.

