    • December 1, 2021
    Watch: Vonn Bell Mic'd Up Against Steelers

    "You a bad man!"
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    Veteran safety Vonn Bell was mic'd up for the game. Watch the video below.

