Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Celebrate Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta Falcons

Cincinnati is 4-3 on the season following the win.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday to improve to 4-3 on the season. 

Head coach Zac Taylor handed out plenty of game balls in the locker room following the win. 

Recipients included Tyler Boyd, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Watch the celebration below. 

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
