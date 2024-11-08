All Bengals

Watch: Bengals Take 14-7 Road Lead Over Baltimore on Joe Burrow TD Pass

Cincinnati's offense is executing well on the road.

Russ Heltman

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took a 14- lead on a 10-play, 73 yard drive executed mostly through the air by Joe Burrow in the second quarter.

Check out the capping short pass to Tanner Hudson on his first score of the season:

