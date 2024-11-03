All Bengals

Watch: Bengals Take 17-10 Lead Over Raiders With Joe Burrow TD Pass to Andrei Iosivas

A strong first half from the Bengals offense.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scrambles during the Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 27, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scrambles during the Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 27, 2024. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow dropped in his second TD pass of the day for Cincinnati as the offense stays hot on a three-drive score streak against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Check out the 10-yard pass from Burrow to Andrei Iosivas to take a 17-10 lead:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

