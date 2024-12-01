All Bengals

Watch: Cam Taylor-Britt Pulls Off Pick-Six to Start Bengals Scoring Against Pittsburgh

A big play on defense.

Russ Heltman

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt redeemed his recent play in a big way on Sunday. The Bengals cornerback notched a 51-yard pick-six on Russell Wilson for his second career touchdown.

Check out the play against Pittsburgh below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week

Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich

'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson

Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week

Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12

Three Post Bye Week Thoughts on Joe Burrow and the Bengals Ahead of AFC North Showdown vs Steelers

Bengals Slight Home Betting Favorites Against Steelers Coming Off Bye Week

NFL Executives Weigh in on Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson's Struggles This Season

Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?

Bengals Playoff Tracker: Hope Fading Entering Bye Week

Look: Joe Burrow Joins Legendary Quarterback Stat List Through 11 Games, Without Wins to Match

Look: Tony Pike Takes Issue With Bengals' Late Game Management in Crucial Situation During Loss to Chargers

Stat of the Jay: Bengals Wasting Joe Burrow Performances with Alarming, Record-Breaking Frequency

Bill Simmons Names Star Coach to Replace Zac Taylor Amidst The Five-Year Rule

Struggling Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Isn't Going Away in 2024, But an Out In His Contract Could Affect Future

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday