Watch: Chase Brown Ties Game Against Eagles 17-17 With Short TD

The Bengals are in a battle with Philadelphia.

Russ Heltman

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are tied back up with the Eagles at 17-17 following another long drive touchdown capped off by Chase Brown's four-yard carry.

Check out the moment in front of the whiteout crowd:

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

