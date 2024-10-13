All Bengals

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Sunday Night Football Showdown With New York Giants

The Bengals are 1-4 going into Sunday night's matchup.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) and guard Cordell Volson (67) celebrate Brown’s touchdown in the 4th quarter Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost to Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime.
Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) and guard Cordell Volson (67) celebrate Brown’s touchdown in the 4th quarter Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost to Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Bengals are hoping to improve to 2-4 on Sunday night when they play the Giants at Metlife Stadium. Cincinnati is 1-1 on the road this season.

Watch the hype video they released on Sunday morning below:

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

