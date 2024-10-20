Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Extends Bengals Lead Over Browns 14-6
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense broke through against Cleveland on it's first drive of the second half on Sunday.
Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase on an 18-yard TD catch from Joe Burrow to make it 14-6 Bengals following Deshaun Watson's injury:
