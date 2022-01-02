Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for TD, Bengals Lead Chiefs in Fourth Quarter

Skip to main content
    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for Touchdown, Bengals Lead Chiefs in Fourth Quarter

    Cincinnati has a 31-28 lead over Kansas City with 11:44 left.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Cincinnati has a 31-28 lead. Watch the play below.

    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
