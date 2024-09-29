All Bengals

Watch: Trey Hendrickson and Vonn Bell Force Turnover, Chase Brown Scores TD to Give Bengals Lead Over Panthers

The Bengals have the early lead!

James Rapien

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 7-0 lead over the Panthers after Chase Brown ran for a 3-yard touchdown late in the first quarter of Sunday's game. The play was set up by a Vonn Bell interception that Trey Hendrickson forced by getting pressure on Andy Dalton. Watch both plays below:

Published
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

