Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following Divisional Round Win
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor had plenty of options for player game balls following Sunday's divisional-round win over Buffalo.
The coach highlighted his run game, rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, the defensive line, and the whole special teams unit for taking great care of the ball in snowy conditions.
Check out the cool moment.
Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo
Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers
Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills
Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills
Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens
Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles
Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero
Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar
By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium
Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score
Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens
Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens
Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast