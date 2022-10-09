Winner of Sunday Night's Bengals-Ravens Game Will Take Over Sole Possession of First Place in AFC North
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. The winner of the game will take over sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
Both teams enter the primetime matchup with a 2-2 record. The Browns lost to the Chargers 30-28. Cleveland is 2-3 on the season. The Steelers were blown out by the Bills and remain in last place with a 1-4 record.
Cincinnati started the season 0-2, but they have a chance to rebound and get to the top of the division with a win over Baltimore on Sunday night.
