Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

The Bengals lost to Andy Dalton and the Cowboys 30-7 Sunday, falling to 2-10-1 on the season.

Here’s two winners and three losers from the loss:

Winners

A.J. Green

Green played well on Sunday. There were times in the game where he looked like the seven-time Pro Bowler that Cincinnati fans have watched for the past decade. The veteran wide-out caught his second touchdown of the 2020 season and finished with 62 receiving yards in the loss. There’s plenty of uncertainly surrounding his future, but Green proved that he's still capable of making plays.

Jessie Bates

The Bengals star safety was everywhere on Sunday. He finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit. His best play was a pass breakup that could've been an interception and score. He read the play too well and the ball was late, which prevented him from hauling in the interception. Bates has established himself as an elite safety and could end up having an All-Pro season.

Losers

Zac Taylor

The Bengals went another week without scoring in the third quarter. They haven't scored in the third quarter since Week 7 against Cleveland. Even without Joe Burrow, they have to perform better than what we’ve seen in recent weeks. Taylor is seemingly on the hot seat, and this game was not a good look for the second-year head coach. It’s unclear how many chances he'll have to prove himself, but Sunday's ugly loss hasn't helped his case.

Giovani Bernard

The Bengals gave up on Bernard pretty quickly Sunday. He fumbled on their second play of the game. He finished with the fewest number of carries (3) among the three Bengals' running backs. The veteran ended the game with three carries for eight yards and a fumble. Bernard was expected to have a much bigger role on Sunday, but the fumble got in the way and allowed Semaje Perine and Trayveon Williams to get more opportunities.

Alex Erickson

Erickson wasn’t involved much, but he did have one of the Bengals' three fumbles. He put the ball on the ground in the second quarter on 4th-and-1. Dallas drove down the field and scored a touchdown to take a 17-0 lead. With Brandon Wilson out, Erickson took over the kick return duties and failed to take a return to the 25-yard line. He's struggled in recent weeks and those struggles continued on Sunday.

