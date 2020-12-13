NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Here are the winners and losers from Sunday's game
Author:
Publish date:

The Bengals lost to Andy Dalton and the Cowboys 30-7 Sunday, falling to 2-10-1 on the season.

Here’s two winners and three losers from the loss:

Winners

A.J. Green

Green played well on Sunday. There were times in the game where he looked like the seven-time Pro Bowler that Cincinnati fans have watched for the past decade. The veteran wide-out caught his second touchdown of the 2020 season and finished with 62 receiving yards in the loss. There’s plenty of uncertainly surrounding his future, but Green proved that he's still capable of making plays. 

Jessie Bates

The Bengals star safety was everywhere on Sunday. He finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit. His best play was a pass breakup that could've been an interception and score. He read the play too well and the ball was late, which prevented him from hauling in the interception. Bates has established himself as an elite safety and could end up having an All-Pro season. 

Losers

Zac Taylor

The Bengals went another week without scoring in the third quarter. They haven't scored in the third quarter since Week 7 against Cleveland. Even without Joe Burrow, they have to perform better than what we’ve seen in recent weeks. Taylor is seemingly on the hot seat, and this game was not a good look for the second-year head coach. It’s unclear how many chances he'll have to prove himself, but Sunday's ugly loss hasn't helped his case.

Giovani Bernard

The Bengals gave up on Bernard pretty quickly Sunday. He fumbled on their second play of the game. He finished with the fewest number of carries (3) among the three Bengals' running backs. The veteran ended the game with three carries for eight yards and a fumble. Bernard was expected to have a much bigger role on Sunday, but the fumble got in the way and allowed Semaje Perine and Trayveon Williams to get more opportunities. 

Alex Erickson

Erickson wasn’t involved much, but he did have one of the Bengals' three fumbles. He put the ball on the ground in the second quarter on 4th-and-1. Dallas drove down the field and scored a touchdown to take a 17-0 lead. With Brandon Wilson out, Erickson took over the kick return duties and failed to take a return to the 25-yard line. He's struggled in recent weeks and those struggles continued on Sunday. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) appeal to an official after a play is ruled dead in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Cowboys Roll Past Bengals 30-7 in Andy Dalton's Return to Cincinnati

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Give the Ball Away Three Times, Cowboys Lead 17-7

Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan pose with their 13-month-old son Noah after practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. 081715 Bengalscamp
Gameday

Bengals Fans Thank Andy and JJ Dalton with Banner in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals vs Cowboys preview
Gameday

Bengals vs Cowboys: A Pregame Chat

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) watches the ball fly as he misses the game-tying field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The Bengals lost the season opener, 16-13, as the game-tying field goal went wide-right in the final seconds of the game. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Shakeup Starting Lineup Against Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) take the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
AllBengals Insiders+

Mike Daniels Aims for Strong Finish, Even Though Bengals' Vision Never Came to Fruition

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

The "Penei Sewell Bowl" is Brewing in the Jungle on Sunday

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (17) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) on the punt return during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Promote Morgan and Henderson, Elevate McKenzie for Sunday's Game Against Cowboys