AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Win Over Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday to improve to 9-6 on the season. Cincinnati is just one win away from clinching their first AFC North title since 2015.

Even though they're in first place, Cincinnati still needs one more win or some help to clinch a playoff spot.

Here's how the Bengals and the rest of the AFC playoff race stacks up following Sunday's games:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4), AFC West Leader: The Chiefs clinched a sixth consecutive division title by crushing the Steelers on Sunday. Kansas City has a one-game lead over Tennessee for the AFC's one seed, but they lost to the Titans in Week 7, so they could clinch the top seed with a win over the Bengals and a Titans loss to the Dolphins in Week 17.

Remaining schedule: at CIN, at DEN

2. Tennessee Titans (10-5), AFC South Leader: The Titans rallied to beat the 49ers to maintain control in the AFC South. They still have an outside chance at the No. 1 seed, but they're going to have to win their next two games and hope Kansas City falters down the stretch.

Remaining schedule: vs. MIA, at HOU

3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6), AFC North Leader: The Bengals are a win away from clinching the AFC North, but that win might not come easy. They host the Chiefs this week, before ending the regular season in Cleveland. If they win out, they could put pressure on the Titans for the two seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. KC, at CLE

4. Buffalo Bills (9-6), AFC East Leader: The Bills beat the Patriots and should be able to take down the Falcons and Jets at home to win the division. If Josh Allen plays like he did on Sunday, Buffalo is going to be a problem in the postseason.

Remaining schedule: vs. ATL, vs. NYJ

5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6), Wild Card, No. 1: The Colts might not win the AFC South, but they've put themselves in position to make the playoffs after a slow start to the season. They have a chance to rack up two more AFC wins, which could help them in any potential end of season tiebreakers.

Remaining schedule: vs. LV, at JAX

6. New England Patriots (9-6), Wild Card, No. 2: The Patriots will likely have to settle for a wild card spot after Sunday's loss to the Bills. They should handle the Jaguars this week and could put an end the Dolphins' postseason chances in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: vs. JAX, at MIA

7. Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Wild Card, No. 3: The Ravens are in this spot for now, but the Dolphins would takeover if they beat the Saints on Monday Night Football. Miami is 7-7, but they have the tiebreaker over the Ravens, Chargers and Raiders.

Remaining schedule: vs. LAR, vs. PIT

In the Hunt

8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-7)

12. Cleveland Browns (7-8)

13. Denver Broncos (7-8)

