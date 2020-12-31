A.J. Green Knows Sunday Could Be the End of An Era: 'I Had An Unbelievable 10 Years Here'

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Sunday Could Be A.J. Green's Last Game in Cincinnati: 'I Had An Unbelievable 10 Years Here'

"I can't wait to see what the future holds for me."
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green knows Sunday could be the end of an era. 

He helped rejuvenate the franchise in 2011. Green made fans quickly forget about Chad Johnson. 

The fourth overall pick was all game and no talk, which couldn't be said for his predecessor. 

Green posted five-straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. His dominance was a big reason why Andy Dalton stuck around for as long as he did. 

The duo became one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the NFL. 

Green's made countless high-flying and gravity defying catches at Paul Brown Stadium. He enters Sunday's season finale knowing that it could be his last game in stripes. Dalton was in a similar situation last season.

"I'm a very even keel guy. I had great times here. If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here," Green said on Thursday. "Wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. I appreciate the Brown family for giving me this opportunity, but all that 'this is the last game,' I really don't look into all that. It's just another chapter in my book to where I can go out there and continue to play football, whether it's here or somewhere else. I really don't get caught up in this is my last game. I had a great time here, if this is my last time. I just look at it as another opportunity, if it's here or somewhere else, just to continue to live my dream and play football."

READ MORE: Three Players With Something to Prove on Sunday Against Ravens

READ MORE: Joe Mixon Appears on Unfortunate List

Green will have his fair share of options this offseason in free agency this offseason despite posting career-lows in multiple categories including yards and touchdowns. 

The 32-year-old enters Sunday's game with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He's one score away from tying Chad Johnson for the most touchdown receptions in Bengals' history. 

Green would've shattered that record if he hadn't suffered multiple injuries in each of the past two seasons. He missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury. 

He bounced back to play in all 15 games this year. The season didn't go like most expected, but he's enjoying every moment.  

"I'm just happy to play the game," Green said. "I just love playing this game and I can't wait to see what the future holds for me."

Not only does Sunday's game mark the end of the season, but it could also be the last time Adriel Jeremiah Green puts on the stripes. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs down field with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

A.J. Green Knows Sunday Could Be the End of An Era: 'I Had An Unbelievable 10 Years Here'

A.J. Green on Future with Cincinnati Bengals
News

Watch: A.J. Green Discusses His Future with the Bengals

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a reception for a touchdown against Houston Texans cornerback John Reid (34) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Tee Higgins Flirting with Bengals' History, Plus Key Matchups and an In-Depth Look at the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) brings down Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Three Bengals Players with Something to Prove on Sunday Against the Ravens

Screen Shot 2020-12-31 at 7.25.33 AM
News

Watch: Brandon Allen on His Future, Tee Higgins, the Ravens and Saying Goodbye to 2020

Dec 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder (92) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick 'Em: Picks for Every NFL Game in Week 17

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Mixon Makes Unfortunate List After Being Limited by Injuries in 2020

Carl Lawson on health, offseason and Lamar Jackson
News

Watch: Carl Lawson on Free Agency, His Health, the Bengals' Winning Streak and the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) eyes an overthrown pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lost 16-13. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, William Jackson and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries