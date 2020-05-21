AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Analyst says Bengals should sign 3-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford

James Rapien

We've made the case for Larry Warford since he was released by the Saints nearly two weeks ago.

The 3-time Pro Bowler makes too much sense for the Bengals, who have plenty of question marks on their offensive line. 

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell agrees. He thinks Warford would be a great fit in Cincinnati. He wrote a piece looking back at the offseason of all 32 teams and he says the Bengals should make a play for the 28-year-old guard.

"The Bengals should be at the front of the queue for the former Saints guard — Warford would be a massive upgrade on 2019 fourth-rounder Michael Jordan," Barnwell wrote. "They naturally hope Jordan will develop into a useful starter, but with Burrow already facing major question marks on the right side with Su’a-Filo and Bobby Hart, I’d rather go after the three-time Pro Bowler as more of a sure thing. Warford also played his college football at Kentucky, 90 minutes south of Cincinnati."

Warford would likely play right guard, which would allow the Bengals to move Xavier Su'a Filo to left guard. He could complete with Michael Jordan for the starting job. 

The Bengals like their current group of offensive lineman, but adding a player of Warford's caliber, especially at this stage of the offseason has to be considered.

Barnwell was lukewarm on some of the Bengals' offseason acquisitions, including cornerback Trae Waynes. The team signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal. 

Cincinnati's roster looks much different than it did when the 2019 season ended in December. Adding Warford to an unproven line could do wonders for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. This offense has plenty of weapons. 

They can't let the offensive line hold them back, which has been the case in recent seasons. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis takes offense to Rooney Rule incentive proposal

Marvin Lewis doesn't like the idea of the NFL giving draft picks to teams that hire minority head coaches and/or general managers

James Rapien

Bengals rookie Markus Bailey shares hilarious quarantine video

Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey posted a hilarious video on TikTok

James Rapien

Joe Burrow reportedly earned LSU teammates' respect after fight during practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned his LSU teammates' respect after a brawl during practice

James Rapien

Podcast: The best remaining free agents, Jonah Williams and Chad Johnson's good deed

James Rapien discusses the top remaining free agents, Jonah Williams' potential, Chad Johnson's good dead and more

James Rapien

Bengals' defensive makeover called the most underrated move of the offseason

The Bengals' remade defense is the most underrated move of the offseason according to one analyst

James Rapien

Bengals send Chad Johnson cigars as a 'thank you' for his continued support

The Bengals sent Chad Johnson a nice note and cigars for his continued support over the past few months

James Rapien

Bengals wide receivers draw praise, ranked among NFL's best

The Bengals receivers were 11th in Pro Football Focus' rankings

James Rapien

Rookie Profile: How does offensive lineman Josh Knipfel fit with the Bengals?

The Bengals signed Iowa State offensive lineman Josh Knipfel as an undrafted free agent

James Rapien

Bengals legend Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson is known for his generosity. That continued when he left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

James Rapien

Which free agents make sense for the Bengals?

With cap room to spare, which free agents make the most sense for the Bengals?

James Rapien