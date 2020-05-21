Analyst says Bengals should sign 3-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford

We've made the case for Larry Warford since he was released by the Saints nearly two weeks ago.

The 3-time Pro Bowler makes too much sense for the Bengals, who have plenty of question marks on their offensive line.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell agrees. He thinks Warford would be a great fit in Cincinnati. He wrote a piece looking back at the offseason of all 32 teams and he says the Bengals should make a play for the 28-year-old guard.

"The Bengals should be at the front of the queue for the former Saints guard — Warford would be a massive upgrade on 2019 fourth-rounder Michael Jordan," Barnwell wrote. "They naturally hope Jordan will develop into a useful starter, but with Burrow already facing major question marks on the right side with Su’a-Filo and Bobby Hart, I’d rather go after the three-time Pro Bowler as more of a sure thing. Warford also played his college football at Kentucky, 90 minutes south of Cincinnati."

Warford would likely play right guard, which would allow the Bengals to move Xavier Su'a Filo to left guard. He could complete with Michael Jordan for the starting job.

The Bengals like their current group of offensive lineman, but adding a player of Warford's caliber, especially at this stage of the offseason has to be considered.

Barnwell was lukewarm on some of the Bengals' offseason acquisitions, including cornerback Trae Waynes. The team signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal.

Cincinnati's roster looks much different than it did when the 2019 season ended in December. Adding Warford to an unproven line could do wonders for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. This offense has plenty of weapons.

They can't let the offensive line hold them back, which has been the case in recent seasons.