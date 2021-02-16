Analyst Believes Bengals Should Consider Trading for Veteran Cornerback

The Bengals could need help at a variety of positions this offseason, including cornerback, especially if they don't re-sign William Jackson III.

If they can't keep their former first-round pick, then trading for secondary help should be on the table.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus believes Cincinnati should be interested in acquiring Houston cornerback Bradley Roby.

"Roby was the only cornerback in Houston who could cover anybody all season long, which could potentially work against this trade happening, but the relationship between the Texans and Roby got off to quite the tumultuous start in 2020," Spielberger writes. "Roby did not travel with the team to Jacksonville in Week 9, with the Texans citing “disciplinary reasons” following a reported disagreement between Roby and the coaching staff. His season then came to a halt with a six-game suspension for PEDs, which extends to Week 1 of 2021. Houston may be undergoing a wide-scale rebuild of epic proportions if it does end up moving Deshaun Watson, so at that point, there’s little reason to keep Roby. "The Bengals have the resources to pull this off, but they aren’t generally one of the more aggressive teams with trades or free agency. However, this could be a great opportunity for a discounted trade given Roby’s situation in Houston, and perhaps a fifth-round pick wouldn’t be necessary to get this deal done, with Houston taking a sixth-rounder just to get anything back."

Roby is due $19.7 million over they next two seasons ($9.87M APY) and doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his contract.

If Jackson does leave in free agency, bringing a former first-round pick like Roby would be ideal.

He could start opposite Trae Waynes to form a capable cornerback tandem. The Bengals also have Darius Phillips on the roster and will likely add a nickel corner this offseason.

Roby had 37 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in 10 games this season. He'll miss the first game of the 2021 season due to a PED suspension he began serving in 2020.

Roby isn't playing at the elite level he was a few years ago, but he's still a capable cornerback, especially if the Bengals only have to give up a fifth or sixth-round pick to get him.

Cincinnati has eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, including two seventh-round picks.

-----

You May Also Like:

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Adam Pacman Jones Wants to Fight Jake Paul

The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook