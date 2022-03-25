Skip to main content

Analyzing Bengals' Remaining Cap Space Following Flurry of Moves in Free Agency

Cincinnati still has some room to add another player or two.

CINCINNATI — Mission accomplished. The Bengals needed to give their offensive line a boost in free agency and that's exactly what they did by signing Alex Cappa, La'el Collins and Ted Karras. 

Cincinnati's line looks much different, which is huge for Joe Burrow. The star quarterback set multiple Bengals records last season, despite getting sacked 70 times. The team also re-signed multiple veterans like B.J. Hill and added Hayden Hurst at tight end. 

Even after the flurry of moves, the Bengals have roughly $11 million in cap space. That means they could still add a corner or a defensive linemen. 

Bringing back Larry Ogunjobi shouldn't be ruled out. They probably won't be in the Stephon Gilmore market, but they could add a veteran cornerback like Steven Nelson. 

There's also room to bring back Quenton Spain or Trey Hopkins if they wanted to add another interior offensive lineman. 

The Bengals are in a good spot with the 2022 NFL Draft one month away. 

