Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Joe Burrow Will Be Happy With Decision
CINCINNATI — Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown are the first two members of the Bengals' inaugural Ring of Honor class. Both are legends. Both are in the Hall of Fame.
The Bengals are hoping that they can find their next great player later this month with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
There's been plenty of debate about Cincinnati potentially taking Oregon tackle Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Muñoz was asked about the pick during his news conference. The Bengals legend and arguably the greatest offensive lineman of all-time wants Cincinnati to take another big man from the Pac 12.
"If they said 'Anthony, we're going to allow you to make this first pick, the No. 5 pick,' I would be pretty excited," Muñoz said. "Even though he's been a nemesis to my [USC] Trojans I would have to go with the guy from Eugene, Oregon with Penei (Sewell). I've watch him several times. I think having signed Riley Reiff, you got Jonah, you got Hopkins coming back, you got Su'a-Filo. And now you add Penei to the mix—I think if my name was Joe Burrow I'd be pretty happy."
Muñoz is one of many on "Team Sewell." The Bengals took the Oregon product in our most recent mock draft.
The debate will likely continue over the next three weeks. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.
