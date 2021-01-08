Bengals Add Offensive Line Help in Latest Mock Draft

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Add Offensive Line Help, Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

The Bengals need to improve in the trenches
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have no choice but to add multiple offensive linemen to their roster this offseason. 

Cincinnati allowed the fifth-most sacks (48) in the league in 2020. Keeping Joe Burrow upright has to be their No. 1 priority moving forward. 

The Bengals take a step toward protecting Burrow in ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay's first mock of the season. He has Cincinnati taking Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

"Just four teams allowed more sacks than Cincinnati this season, not something you want to see right after drafting a franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall," McShay wrote. "Jonah Williams, a 2019 first-round tackle, is the only entrenched starter on the offensive line at the moment, and with Joe Burrow returning from a bad knee injury, protection will be even more important in 2021. A 2020 opt-out, Slater projects best as an interior lineman—possibly at center—but he also has experience at both left and right tackle. With Penei Sewell gone, Slater is the top offensive lineman on my board here and will help fix a woeful unit with growing importance to the future success of this Bengals team. But also watch for the Bengals to try to move up to get Sewell.

If the Bengals think Slater is a guard or a center, then they should just sign Joe Thuney or Brandon Scherff in free agency. Taking a guard with the No. 5 overall pick only makes sense if Slater is the next Quenton Nelson. 

If they think Slater can be the right tackle of the future and haven't addressed the issue in free agency, then there's a good possibility McShay's first mock could be accurate. 

The Bengals don't trade up in the draft. Mel Kiper Jr. thinks they'll consider moving up to get Sewell, but why waste the draft capital when they could sign a top tackle in free agency? 

Spending money is the key. If they don't go out and get proven offensive linemen in free agency, then there's a good chance they have to overpay in a trade or reach on a guy like Slater, who could potentially be available later in the first round. 

McShay has Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell, DeVonta Smith and Zach Wilson being drafted with picks 1-4, respectively. 

That means the Bengals could reunite Burrow with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. They could also move down and snag Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or a tackle like Slater. 

Spending money in the trenches will give the Bengals flexibility entering the draft, which is exactly what they need so they can take the best player, instead of reaching to fill a hole. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Desmond Ridder
News

Report: Desmond Ridder Returning for Final Season

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Rips Browns Ahead of Sunday's Playoff Matchup

Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) rushes the line (2) in the first half against Northwestern Wildcats lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Add Offensive Line Help in Latest Mock Draft

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Vows to be Better, Explains Key Mistake in One of the Bengals' Worst Losses

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: An Update on Joe Burrow, an OL Coach Interview and Our 2020 Bengals Awards

Jan 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (4) warms up before a game against the NFC in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Deshaun Watson Unhappy in Houston

Screen Shot 2021-01-07 at 5.33.33 PM
News

Watch: Joe Burrow on His Injury, Zac Taylor, the Bengals' Future and His Potential Return

Taylor Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Doubles Down on Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Dec 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis looks on before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Marvin Lewis Making the Rounds in Hopes of Landing Second NFL Head Coaching Gig