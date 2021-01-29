Could Deshaun Watson End Up in the AFC North?

Most of the league should be interested in Watson

CINCINNATI — There are plenty of teams that should be interested in Deshaun Watson.

No, this isn't a "the Bengals need to trade for the three-time Pro Bowler" column.

Joe Burrow is on a rookie contract for the next three years, which is mighty appealing to a rebuilding team like Cincinnati. They aren't an elite quarterback away from becoming a contender. Most people in the organization feel Burrow can develop into a player of Watson's caliber in the coming seasons, even if he isn't on his level right now.

The other three teams in the AFC North should have plenty of interest in the Texans' star quarterback.

Let's start with Baltimore. Yes, the same Ravens that have 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

I believe in Jackson and think he's a star, but there's no denying he has limitations at this stage of his career. Watson is the better player.

If the Ravens are going to sign Jackson to an extension anyways, then they should at least call the Texans and see what it would take to land Watson.

The offer would be simple: Jackson for Watson straight up. No picks. No other players. Nothing.

It would be a bold move for the Ravens, but giving Watson a real defense and running game would do wonders for Baltimore, especially in the postseason.

Some of the throws Watson made in 2020 were unreal. There aren't many quarterbacks playing better than him.

The Ravens won't make a bold move like this, but offering a legitimate star quarterback in exchange for Watson could benefit both teams in the long run.

Baltimore is the second least likeliest team to trade for Watson according to oddsmakers.

The Browns, like the Ravens, have a decision to make about Baker Mayfield. They could extend the young quarterback or simply pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.

Mayfield led Cleveland to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and their first postseason victory since 1994.

Despite his success, the Browns should absolutely be willing to put together a trade package for Watson.

Cleveland has the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Offering Mayfield, their first round pick and a day two draft selection in 2022 [rounds 2-3] would be reasonable.

That doesn't mean Houston would accept the offer, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry should try to get Watson. He doesn't need to move mountains for him because the future looks bright in Cleveland.

Parting with Mayfield and a couple of picks is a no brainer if it's in exchange for a player like Watson.

The Steelers are the most obvious team of the three. Why hang onto an aging Ben Roethlisberger if you can somehow land Watson?

The problem is they don't have a young signal-caller to offer Houston in a potential trade. The deal would consist of draft picks and young players.

The Texans could ask for two or three first round picks and T.J. Watt. That still seems like they're getting shortchanged for a player like Watson.

A deal between the Steelers and Texans feels unlikely because of Pittsburgh's lack of high-end draft assets and young talent.

Teams like the Jets, Browns and Dolphins can put together a more intriguing package of players and/or picks.

Regardless of the likelihood of a deal getting completed, all three of the Bengals' AFC North opponents should be interested in Watson.

The 25-year-old has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal that the Texans make.

