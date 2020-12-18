NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: How Attractive is the Bengals' Head Coaching Job?

James Rapien and Tony Pike breakdown the Bengals twice a week on Bengals Brawl
CINCINNATI — Tony Pike and I discuss the Bengals' matchup with the Steelers, Zac Taylor's future, how attractive Cincinnati's head coaching job would be to top candidates and more. 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to the Bengals Brawl Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!

