Podcast: Questions About the Bengals' Future, Free Agency and the Draft in the Weekend Mailbag

Podcast: Questions About the Bengals' Future, Free Agency, the Draft and More in the Weekend Mailbag
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow answer your questions about the Bengals' roster, their potential in 2021, free agency and so much more in the weekend mailbag.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
-----
-----
