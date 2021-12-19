Bengals Have Golden Opportunity on Sunday Against the Broncos

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be on the outside looking in of the AFC playoffs entering Sunday's game against the Broncos, but that could quickly change if they win in Denver.

Cincinnati is just one game behind Baltimore in the AFC North standings. The Ravens play the NFC leading Packers on Sunday afternoon. They won't have star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's out with an ankle injury.

The Browns play they Raiders on Monday and are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and the Steelers are currently trailing the Titans 13-10 late in the third quarter.

Cincinnati has lost two-straight games, but a win in Denver could do wonders for their playoff hopes.

The Bengals are ahead of the Steelers in the standings and hold the tiebreaker. They're tied with the Browns and are just one game behind the Ravens.

Not only would a win on Sunday give them the tiebreaker over the Broncos, who have an identical 7-6 record, but it would keep their chances of winning the AFC North alive.

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

