Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Bengals Have Golden Opportunity on Sunday Against the Broncos

    Cincinnati is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be on the outside looking in of the AFC playoffs entering Sunday's game against the Broncos, but that could quickly change if they win in Denver. 

    Cincinnati is just one game behind Baltimore in the AFC North standings. The Ravens play the NFC leading Packers on Sunday afternoon. They won't have star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's out with an ankle injury.

    The Browns play they Raiders on Monday and are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and the Steelers are currently trailing the Titans 13-10 late in the third quarter. 

    Cincinnati has lost two-straight games, but a win in Denver could do wonders for their playoff hopes. 

    The Bengals are ahead of the Steelers in the standings and hold the tiebreaker. They're tied with the Browns and are just one game behind the Ravens. 

    Not only would a win on Sunday give them the tiebreaker over the Broncos, who have an identical 7-6 record, but it would keep their chances of winning the AFC North alive. 

    For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    Bengals Place Darius Phillips on IR, Sign Punter to Practice Squad

    Read More

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

    Three Thoughts on Cincinnati's Loss to San Francisco

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

    Bengals Get Positive Update About Trey Hendrickson

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to 49ers in OT 26-23

    Bengals Have Big Advantage in One Key Area Against 49ers

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

    All Bengals Staff Shares Picks for Sunday's Game Against 49ers

    Watch: Joe Burrow Resumes Practice, Bengals Getting Healthier

    Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Struggles

    Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

    Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

    Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Bengals Have Golden Opportunity on Sunday Against the Broncos

    just now
    Cincinnati Bengals Chris Evans, D'Ante Smith, Fred Johnson, Isaiah Prince
    Gameday

    Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Broncos

    47 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    NFL Films Analyst Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Broncos

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow, Peyton Manning
    News

    Peyton Manning Praises Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

    6 hours ago
    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) catches a pass during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    It's Taylor Time in Sunday's Matchup Against the Broncos

    Dec 18, 2021
    Trent Taylor
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Broncos

    Dec 18, 2021
    Joe Mixon, Javonte Williams
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Dec 18, 2021
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (29) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Rule Out Two Players Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Dec 18, 2021