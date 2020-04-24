AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals interested in Ross Blacklock and Denzel Mims, per report

James Rapien

The Bengals knew there would be some quality players available going into day two of the NFL Draft, but even they have to be surprised by the level of talent that is still on the board.

"The first pick of the second day. You get a lot of time to think about it," head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "There's going to be some really good players there that we probably have first-round grades on. It'll just be exciting to see how it all shakes out."

The Bengals like TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Mims is one of the two players the Bengals should target with this pick. He's 6'3", 207-pounds and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. 

Bengals wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell held the same position at Baylor during the 2017 season, which gives them a first-hand look at Mims. He finished his college career with 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns. 

Blacklock may come as a surprise, but he's projected to be an early second-round pick. He made the Big-12 All-Conference First-Team last season, finishing with 40 tackles (nine for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 12 starts.

He has great quickness inside and rebounded nicely after suffering a torn achilles in 2018. Blacklock would get significant snaps and allow the Bengals to use Geno Atkins more efficiently on critical downs. 

Cincinnati has needs all over the field. Blacklock would fill the need inside and could play alongside D.J. Reader and Atkins. 

The Bengals invested over $120 million into their defense this offseason. Should they really take Blacklock when they could select Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones or a wide receiver like Mims? 

The Bengals got their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow. It may be wise to build around him. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

As much has I like the idea of adding a solid corner I think that they have to go for Mims he would compliment Green well on the opposite side of the field.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals NFL Draft Tracker: Minute-by-Minute Updates

A Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft Tracker with every pick and analysis

James Rapien

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Bengals are picking Joe Burrow, "no chance" they trade the No. 1 pick

The Bengals are going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft despite trade interest from other teams

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Podcast: Excitement around Joe Burrow, what's next for Andy Dalton and building a winner in Cincinnati

James Rapien joined Amy Lawrence on CBS Sports Radio to discuss the Bengals drafting Joe Burrow, what's next for Andy Dalton and the buzz around Cincinnati

James Rapien

Bengals face tough decision, but adding talent around Joe Burrow should be first priority

The Bengals face a tough decision with so many great prospects available, but building around Joe Burrow should be priority number one

James Rapien

Joe Burrow: "I'm going to work as hard as I can to bring winning to Cincinnati"

Joe Burrow believes he can help turn the Bengals into a winner

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Best of the Rest: Options aplenty for the Bengals in round two

Five players the Cincinnati Bengals could take in the second-round of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

Bengals pick Burrow, believe his "earned confidence" is one of the many reasons he will succeed in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals picked Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, they believe his earned confidence will help him succeed in the NFL

James Rapien

Chad Johnson believes Joe Burrow will have success with Bengals, calls it a "great situation"

Chad Johnson believes in Joe Burrow, thinks he's entering a great situation with the Bengals

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Bengals make it official, select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

James Rapien

Column: The Bengals must take advantage of the opportunity that comes with Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals must take advantage of the opportunity that comes with Joe Burrow

James Rapien