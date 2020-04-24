Bengals interested in Ross Blacklock and Denzel Mims, per report

The Bengals knew there would be some quality players available going into day two of the NFL Draft, but even they have to be surprised by the level of talent that is still on the board.

"The first pick of the second day. You get a lot of time to think about it," head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "There's going to be some really good players there that we probably have first-round grades on. It'll just be exciting to see how it all shakes out."

The Bengals like TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mims is one of the two players the Bengals should target with this pick. He's 6'3", 207-pounds and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Bengals wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell held the same position at Baylor during the 2017 season, which gives them a first-hand look at Mims. He finished his college career with 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Blacklock may come as a surprise, but he's projected to be an early second-round pick. He made the Big-12 All-Conference First-Team last season, finishing with 40 tackles (nine for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 12 starts.

He has great quickness inside and rebounded nicely after suffering a torn achilles in 2018. Blacklock would get significant snaps and allow the Bengals to use Geno Atkins more efficiently on critical downs.

Cincinnati has needs all over the field. Blacklock would fill the need inside and could play alongside D.J. Reader and Atkins.

The Bengals invested over $120 million into their defense this offseason. Should they really take Blacklock when they could select Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones or a wide receiver like Mims?

The Bengals got their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow. It may be wise to build around him.