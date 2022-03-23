Bengals Land Offensive Lineman With 'Pro Bowl Potential' in Latest Mock Draft

Will Cincinnati add another offensive lineman at No. 31?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed three news starting offensive linemen in free agency, but that doesn't mean they're not going to address the trenches again in next months NFL Draft.

Daniel Jeremial of NFL Network has Cincinnati taking Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the 31st overall pick in his latest mock draft.

"The Bengals continue to bolster their offensive line," Jeremiah wrote. "Linderbaum has Pro Bowl potential at the center position."

The 21-year-old is considered the best center in the draft. He's not expected to fall to the Bengals, but if he did, it would be hard to pass on him.

Linderbaum could start at center if he lived up to his potential as a rookie and Ted Karras could move to left guard.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam were both still on the board when Cincinnati took Linderbaum.

The Bengals' offensive line is much improved, but they could still address it in the draft.

Check out Jeremiah's entire mock here.

-----

