Column: The Bengals must take advantage of the opportunity that comes with Joe Burrow

Most sports fans believe their favorite teams or cities are cursed. In some situations it's because of heartbreaking playoff losses and championship droughts. In others it's due to decades of losing or a catastrophic injury.

Cincinnati is no different. The city has dealt with all four scenarios. There are plenty of smart people that believe Cincinnati is cursed.

When did the doubt and lack of hope take over?

It may have started when Kenyon Martin broke his leg, which ended the Bearcats' National Championship hopes in 2000. Maybe the talk of the curse began when Kimo von Oelhoffen crashed into Carson Palmer’s knee at Paul Brown Stadium on January 8, 2006. It could've started when the Reds dropped three straight games to the Giants after taking a 2-0 series lead in the 2012 NLDS.

Some people believe in curses, while others laugh at the notion, but no one can debate the heartbreak Cincinnati sports fans have endured over the past 30 years.

That’s what’s going to make Thursday so special. When the Bengals draft Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, fans will have a reason to believe again. Hope is powerful, and it’s something Cincinnati hasn’t had in a long time.

Burrow did something that no one else has done in college football history. He led LSU to a perfect 15-0 season. He shredded every opponent he faced, including seven of the top-10 defenses in the country. He beat legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, threw eight touchdown passes against Oklahoma and capped it off by blowing out Clemson for the National Title.

The Bengals have to make the most of this opportunity. The same organization that hasn’t won a playoff game since January 6, 1991 has to go all-in to change its' fortunes. Mike Brown and the Bengals seem to realize it. They committed nearly $150 million to eight players in free agency. It’s a good start, but their mission is just beginning.

Burrow is the beam of light a franchise like the Bengals needs to turn things around. The perception of the Colts changed the moment Peyton Manning got to Indianapolis. Things were instantly different for the Colts, who made multiple playoff runs with Manning, one of which resulted in a Super Bowl victory.

The Bengals can’t be OK with just being OK. They have to build on what they did in free agency and what they’ll do in the draft. They can never be content with their roster because the perennial contenders are always trying to get better.

This is cliché and overused, but Burrow has the ‘IT’ factor that most elite NFL quarterbacks possess. The Bengals' locker room is going to buy into his message. He’s a natural leader. Burrow has the perfect mix of competitive spirit, work ethic and professionalism. Every player in the organization is going to follow Burrow. He has something Palmer and Dalton never had and the Bengals have to capitalize on it.

Their culture is going to change with Burrow on the roster, but ownership and the front office have to do their part. This is a chance for the Brown family to completely change the perception that has followed them for the past 30 years.

Winning is the only way to silence the critics. The narratives disappear — whether they're fair or not — if the Bengals do everything they can to surround Burrow with the right players and coaches.

The AFC North is arguably the best division in football. The Ravens have a loaded roster and the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson. The Steelers will likely retool and be much better than they were last season with Ben Roethlisberger back in the fold. Say what you want about the Browns, but they have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

It isn’t going to be easy for the Bengals, which is why they have to go all-in on winning. That doesn’t mean they need to sign every free agent or make every trade, but the days of only building through the draft and ignoring players from other teams has to end.

This organization has never won a Super Bowl and that haven't won a playoff game in nearly three decades.

When the Bengals draft Burrow on Thursday night, it’s an opportunity to turn the page and move forward. They can move past the losing and heartbreak that fans have endured at Paul Brown Stadium.

They can turn the page on Jeremy Hill’s fumble and Vontaze Burfict’s devastating penalty that cost them a playoff win against the Steelers. They can move on from Palmer’s torn ACL and Dalton’s broken thumb.

Thursday is a chance for the Bengals to write a new chapter in their story — one that ends with a Lombardi Trophy.