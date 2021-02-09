Podcast: Fixing the Offensive Line and a Look at the Bengals' Best Options in the Draft
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the latest Bengals news and Super Bowl LV, plus Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus stops by to discuss Cincinnati's options with the fifth pick, how he would fix the offensive line and so much more.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
