Veteran Targets — Which players should the Bengals be interested in trading for?

The NFL Draft is just a few days away, which means teams are looking to move their veteran players for extra picks. Some are hoping to unload a contract to fix their cap space issues, while others are rebuilding or don’t want to give the player a long-term extension.

The Bengals have been uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason. They committed nearly $150 million to eight players in free agency. They franchise tagged A.J. Green because they believe he can help them win in 2020, even though he’s dealt with injuries over the past few seasons.

The Bengals are going to take Joe Burrow with the top pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft. They want to surround him with as much talent as possible, which is why they were so active in free agency. They should explore potential trades over the next few weeks in hopes of improving the roster.

Here’s a breakdown of who the Bengals should and shouldn’t be interested in adding to their team:

Trent Williams, LT, Redskins — Williams should be Cincinnati’s number one trade target. Washington would love to deal the disgruntled pro bowler for a day two selection. The Bengals should offer pick No. 65 for Williams. He wants a new contract, but he’s worth it, despite injury concerns. This is the type of trade that would completely transform the Bengals’ offensive line. For more on what it would take to get a deal done, go here.

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jaguars — Ngakoue is an extremely talented pass rusher entering his prime. He’s had at least eight sacks in his first four NFL seasons. The Bengals would love to have him on their roster, but the asking price from both Ngakoue and the Jaguars probably doesn’t make sense for Cincinnati.

Jacksonville will likely get first round pick and more for their talented pass rusher. Ngakoue doesn’t want to play on the franchise tag in 2020 and will likely sign a big extension with whoever trades for him. The Bengals would love to add an edge rusher entering his prime, but not at top dollar, especially since it’s going to cost them a high draft pick in the process.

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers — Howard has been underwhelming during his first three seasons in Tampa Bay. He has 94 receptions 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns in 38 career games. The Buccaneers were interested in moving Howard at the deadline last year. He’s a talented player, willing blocker and high-end athlete, but it hasn’t translated to quality production. Teams like the Bengals should be interested, but only at the right price. Cincinnati shouldn’t give up their third or fourth round pick for Howard. Tampa Bay was rumored to be asking for a first rounder in exchange for him last season. He’s a quality player, but the asking price won’t fit the Bengals’ desire to add him to their roster.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers — Goodwin is the just one of the many players San Francisco is reportedly open to trading this offseason. The 5’9” speedster is talented, but injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential. He’s played in just 20 of a possible 32 over the past two seasons. Goodwin has the ability to take the top off of the defense. He’s averaging 16.6 yards-per-catch in seven seasons, but his production doesn’t match his contract. He’s set to make over $11 million over the next two seasons. The Bengals need a lower cost option at wide receiver to compliment Tyler Boyd and Green moving forward, assuming they sign Green long-term. Goodwin isn’t a good fit because of his contract and injury history.

Kwon Alexander, LB, 49ers — Alexander would be an intriguing fit in Cincinnati. He’s a 25 year old, athletic linebacker that would be an instant upgrade in the middle of the Bengals’ defense. Much like Goodwin, he’s battled injuries over the past two years, playing in 14 of a possible 32 regular season games. He was a pro bowler in 2017 with Tampa Bay and is a quality player when healthy. Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the 49ers last offseason. He restructured his deal, which lowered his cap hit for the 2020 season. In theory, the Bengals could trade for him without disrupting the rest of the roster since he re-worked his contract.

Cincinnati should reach out to the 49ers and see what it would take to land Alexander. They were interested in Joe Schobert in free agency, but didn’t want to match the five-year, $53.75 million contract he received from the Jaguars.

The Bengals may not want to invest that much space into one linebacker, especially a player that has dealt with injuries in each of the past two seasons. Alexander is worth giving up a day three pick for, but is that enough or are the 49ers looking for more in return?

Dee Ford, DE, 49ers — Ford is a nice player, but it’s hard to envision the Bengals being interested trading for him a year after he signed a five-year, $85 million contract with San Francisco. He finished with 6.5 sacks last season and is only two years younger than Carlos Dunlap. Ford has dealt with multiple hamstring and back injuries. He’s only played in all 16 games twice in his career. The Bengals need to add to their roster, but Ford isn’t a good fit.

Joe Thuney, G, Patriots — Thuney is one of the best players on this list. He’s started all 64 games in his NFL career and has been one of the most reliable guards over the past four years. He has the ability to play on either side and even took snaps at left tackle for New England last September. Unfortunately for the Bengals and for most teams that need help in the trenches, the asking price will likely keep them from having serious interest.

Thuney wants to become one of the highest paid guards in the NFL. The Bengals let Kevin Zeitler walk in free agency for a reason. Why would anyone expect them to give up a second round pick for Thuney, while making him one of the highest paid guards in the process? It doesn’t make sense for Cincinnati or most NFL teams to give up that much, even for someone as reliable as Thuney.