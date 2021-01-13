Bengals Pass on Joe Burrow's Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

The Bengals choose not to reunite Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase in this mock
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of options with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

They could take an offensive lineman like Oregon's Penei Sewell or Northwestern's Rashawn Slater. They could draft another weapon on offense or they could trade back in exchange for additional draft capital. 

They stand pat in Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft and take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the fifth pick. 

Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell, DeVonta Smith and Zach Wilson are taken with picks 1-4, respectively. 

"The Bengals would love to get offensive line help, but with Sewell off the board they take arguably the best pass catcher in this draft class," Wilson writes. "Pitts is listed as a tight end but he can line up anywhere and is a matchup nightmare for corners, safeties and linebackers."

Taking Pitts wouldn't be the worst move, but passing on LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would be bold, especially since he has a great relationship with Joe Burrow from their days in Baton Rouge. 

Taking a tight end with the fifth pick is risky, even someone as talented as Pitts. 

Passing on Chase to do so would be an even bigger risk. The 20-year-old caught passes from Burrow for two seasons at LSU. 

"Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said on Tuesday. "He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

A trio of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Chase would be tempting, but adding a game changing tight end like Pitts could work out too. 

It's one of the many draft dilemmas that could arise between now and April 29. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Shares Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Gives His Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft

Joe Burrow Chimes in on the 2019 LSU vs. 2020 Alabama Debate

Bengals to interview Former Pro Bowler For Defensive Line Coaching Job

WATCH: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Bengals' Future and Zac Taylor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts
GM Report

Bengals Pass on Joe Burrow's Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Breakdown of What the Next Few Months Will Look Like for Joe Burrow

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; ESPN talks with Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Joe Burrow Comments on Potential Reunion With LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 12.34.40 PM
News

Watch: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Offseason, Zac Taylor and the Bengals' Future

Nov 30, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to throw against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Chimes in on the 2019 LSU vs. 2020 Alabama Debate

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 9.28.00 AM
News

Former Pro Bowler Andre Carter to Interview for Bengals Defensive Line Coaching Job

Sep 8, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first quarter of a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Frank Pollack's Comments and a Wide Receiver Edition of Mock Draft Monday

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a catch along the sideline with Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) defending during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Joe Mixon Gives His Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft