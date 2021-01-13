Bengals Pass on Joe Burrow's Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

The Bengals choose not to reunite Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase in this mock

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of options with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They could take an offensive lineman like Oregon's Penei Sewell or Northwestern's Rashawn Slater. They could draft another weapon on offense or they could trade back in exchange for additional draft capital.

They stand pat in Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft and take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the fifth pick.

Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell, DeVonta Smith and Zach Wilson are taken with picks 1-4, respectively.

"The Bengals would love to get offensive line help, but with Sewell off the board they take arguably the best pass catcher in this draft class," Wilson writes. "Pitts is listed as a tight end but he can line up anywhere and is a matchup nightmare for corners, safeties and linebackers."

Taking Pitts wouldn't be the worst move, but passing on LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would be bold, especially since he has a great relationship with Joe Burrow from their days in Baton Rouge.

Taking a tight end with the fifth pick is risky, even someone as talented as Pitts.

Passing on Chase to do so would be an even bigger risk. The 20-year-old caught passes from Burrow for two seasons at LSU.

"Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said on Tuesday. "He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

A trio of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Chase would be tempting, but adding a game changing tight end like Pitts could work out too.

It's one of the many draft dilemmas that could arise between now and April 29.

