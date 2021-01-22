Bengals Pass on Penei Sewell in Latest Mock Draft

This would be a surprise...

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been linked to Oregon tackle Penei Sewell for months.

Most believe he's the top left tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft and Cincinnati's biggest weakness is their offensive line.

If Sewell fell to the Bengals, fans and analysts have naturally assumed they would pick him, but that isn't the case in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of 2021.

Instead, Cincinnati passes on Sewell and takes Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 5 pick.

"Florida TE Kyle Pitts would be tempting right here, but the Bengals must address the offensive line," Jeremiah wrote. "Slater has five-position flexibility and his tape is outstanding."

Jeremiah isn't the only analyst that has Slater landing in Cincinnati, but he's the first one that has the Bengals passing on Sewell to take the Northwestern product.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Lance are picks 1-4, respectively. That means the Bengals have their choice between Sewell and Slater. They go with the latter.

Sewell fell all the way to the Cowboys at No. 10.

Other surprises include Justin Fields falling to the Panthers at No. 8, Kyle Pitts going to the 49ers at No. 12 and Micah Parsons falling to the Patriots at No. 15.

Check out Jeremiah's entire mock draft here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

An In-Depth Look at Marion Hobby's Decision to Join the Bengals

Four Bengals Jersey Redesigns Worth Checking Out

Steelers Interview Hue Jackson

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts on Bengals' O-Line

The Bengals Need to Get the Offense This Offseason

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts on New OL Coach Frank Pollack

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Carl Lawson vs. William Jackson III

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook