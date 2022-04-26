Skip to main content

Bengals Pass on Tyler Linderbaum, Address Secondary in Albert Breer's Mock Draft

Should they take him if he's available?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals face an interesting scenario in Albert Breer's latest mock draft. 

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is available, as is Michigan safety Daxton Hill, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. 

Kaair Elam, Kyler Gordon and Devonte Wyatt are all off the board. 

Breer has the Bengals taking Booth. 

"I initially had Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum here, but Booth addresses a more immediate need for the Bengals, and Cincinnati could always circle back with someone like Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens in the second round," Breer wrote.

Booth would certainly fill a need for the Bengals and is a fan favorite, but he wasn't able to workout during the combine or at Clemson's Pro Day, which is concerning. 

The Bengals did bring him in for a top-30 visit. If team doctors sign off on the medical side, then he's certainly a top contender to be the 31st overall pick. 

Passing on Hill and Linderbaum would be tough, but this is a realistic scenario that could happen on Thursday night. 

Check out the entire mock here. For more on what the Bengals could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

