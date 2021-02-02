Podcast: Breaking Down Free Agency and the Bengals' Options in the NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by John Sheeran to discuss the Bengals' options in free agency, the draft and the outlook of the team moving forward.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
-----
-----
