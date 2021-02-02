NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: Breaking Down Free Agency and the Bengals' Options in the NFL Draft

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by John Sheeran to discuss the Bengals' options in free agency, the draft and the outlook of the team moving forward.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game 

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Jessie Bates Has High Praise For Joe Burrow

Latest Odds on Deshaun Watson's Next Destination

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Mock Draft 1.0

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Taylor Moton, Joe Thuney
GM Report

Podcast: Breaking Down Free Agency and the Bengals' Options in the NFL Draft

Dec 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow poses with the trophy during a post ceremony press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Reacts to Return of EA Sports' College Football Video Game

Oct 18, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) drops back to pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Willing to Sit Out 2021 Season

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) smiles after the Tigers beat Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
News

EA Sports Makes Huge Announcement: 'College Football is Coming Back'

Carson Palmer Deshaun Watson
News

Carson Palmer Gives Deshaun Watson Advice About Trade Demand

Mark Walton
News

Former Bengals and Dolphins Running Back Mark Walton Arrested in Miami

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith
GM Report

Tua Tagovailoa Hopes to Reunite With DeVonta Smith