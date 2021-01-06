NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Anarumo's Return, Replacing Jim Turner and Your Questions in Our Final Midweek Mailbag

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' decision to keep Lou Anarumo and who could replace offensive line coach Jim Turner, plus we answer your questions in our final midweek mailbag. Don't worry, we will continue to take your questions, but the mailbag is moving days!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

