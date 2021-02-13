NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Podcast: A Potential Bengals Ring of Honor and the Weekend Mailbag!

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the Bengals potentially tipping their hand about a Ring of Honor. They also answer your questions about the Bengals championship window, the fifth overall pick and so much more.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

