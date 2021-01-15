Podcast: The Bengals' Offensive Line, Draft Scenarios and more in the Weekend Mailbag!

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow take your questions about the Bengals' offensive line, their pending free agents, the offseason, plus plenty of draft conversation and so much more.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!