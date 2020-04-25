The Bengals have addressed three areas of need on the first two days of the NFL Draft.

After taking Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, they were ecstatic to land Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins at the start of the second round (33rd overall). They finished day two by selecting Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson with the No. 65 pick.

Despite their successful start, the Bengals still have plenty needs and would like to address the offensive line on day three.

“We’re confident in the guys in this building. There have been two players today that were there for us that can help us in different ways," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the offensive line. "Some other guys are getting healthy. The second year in a scheme will certainly do wonders for a lot of those young guys as well. There’s no question we have to make improvement there. We’re not going to hide from that.”

Offensive line is just one of the areas the Bengals could target on day three of the draft. Cornerback, linebacker and edge rusher are three more positions that could have day three value.

“There will be some guys that we’ll have higher than fourth-round grades on (when we pick in the fourth round), the way it’s shaking out," Taylor said. "I’m sure there’s going to be some good value at the top of the fourth round.”

The Bengals are scheduled to have four picks on day three. Here are some of the players they could target in rounds 4-7:

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn — Tego Wanogho didn't start playing football until his senior year of high school. At 6-5, 308 pounds, he has the size the Bengals could be looking at add on the offensive line. He has above average athleticism due to his basketball upbringing. He's a project offensive line coach Jim Turner could develop into a starter. Wanogho didn't fully take part in the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine due to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State — Davis-Gaither has met with the Bengals several times during the pre-draft process, including the Senior Bowl. He's smaller than most linebackers, but has great production and could offer Cincinnati nice value of they decide to take him in the fourth round.

Azur (Uh-Zoor) Kamara, Edge, Kansas — Kamara is clearly on the Bengals' radar. He met with the team multiple times this offseason and could be a target in rounds 6-7. He started in all 12 games for the Jayhawks last season, finishing with 51 tackles and four sacks. Most analysts believe he's a project that could develop into a contributor off the edge.

Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia — The Bengals have a need at corner with William Jackson III entering a contract year. Hall is arguably the best one left on the board entering day three. He has good size at 6-1, 202 pounds. Hall was first-team all conference as a junior after finishing with an FBS leading 22 pass breakups in 2018. His senior season didn't go as planned. He only started six games before undergoing left ankle surgery.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty — The Bengals probably aren't looking to add another wide receiver, but Gandy-Golden may be the best player available in round four and would certainly hold that crown if he's there in round five. He's another big wide-out at 6-4, 218 pounds. His length, ball skills and playmaking ability are intriguing. Don't be surprised if the Bengals double dip at wide receiver and take Gandy-Golden with one of their first two picks on Saturday.

Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State — He isn't the best athlete, but had elite production in college. His career with the Broncos ended with multiple accolades. Weaver was named a second-team Associated Press All-American, he was first-team All-Mountain West and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks as a junior. Can he overcome being an average athlete in the NFL?

Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU — The Bengals could take Burrow's former teammate. Charles has some character questions, but offers nice value on day three. He's an above-average athlete that could end up being a swing tackle or starting guard in the NFL.

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU — Moss could be in play for the Bengals later in the draft. They don't necessarily need a tight end, but he is a capable blocker, has a good rapport with Burrow and could fall to the fifth or sixth-round.

Other Players to Watch:

James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Kevin Dotson, IOL, Louisiana-Lafayette

Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

Geno Stone, S, Iowa