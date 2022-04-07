Skip to main content
Bengals Set to Host Missouri State Defensive Tackle Eric Johnson for Draft Visit

Cincinnati needs defensive line help.

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson for a pre-draft visit according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network

He'll also meet with the Lions, Chargers, Saints, Packers, Colts and Bears. 

Johnson played in 55 games as a five-year starter. He had 131 total tackles (19.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks.

He ran a 4.84 second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Only two defensive tackles ran faster: Devonte Wyatt (4.77) and Jordan Davis (4.78). He also had an impressive showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. 

Check out one of Johnson's highlights from the all-star game below. 

