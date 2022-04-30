CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added three new pieces to their defense on the first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft.

First they took safety Dax Hill with the 31st overall pick. They followed that up by drafting Cam Taylor-Britt and Zach Carter in rounds two and three, respectively.

They still haven't addressed key weaknesses on offense, including wide receiver, tight end and offensive line.

The Bengals still have four picks on day three of the draft, including fourth and fifth round selections. Here are some of the players they could target on Saturday.

Best Player Available Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina He's one of the best edge rushers available. It's highly unlikely that he falls to the Bengals in round four, but they'd certainly have to consider him if he was still on the board. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma The Bengals have already passed on Winfrey in rounds two and three. It's unclear how or why he's falling down draft boards. If there in round four, the Bengals could double down at defensive tackle after taking Carter a round sooner. Fill Biggest Need Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals have to find a way to add an interior offensive linemen that can compete for the [currently vacant] starting left guard job. Here are a few players that may fit the description. Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia At 6-3, 320 pounds, Salyer has the size NFL teams look for in an offensive lineman. He played tackle at Georgia, but could be a plug-and-play left guard for the Bengals. He's started all 23 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons. Levitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech Smith is another potential mid-round option. He'll likely get picked after Salyer, but is talented enough to compete with the Bengals' young linemen. Chris Paul, G, Tulsa Paul is an elite athlete that could go off the board in rounds 4-5. He spent most of his time at right guard, but has played multiple spots. Best of the Rest Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals could look at add a wide receiver or a tight end with their fourth round pick. Here are the top players that are available: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State Kolar is considered one of the top tight ends in this draft class. He ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at 6-6, 248 pounds. He's a big target that could help in the red zone and in critical passing situations as a rookie. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State Shakir is one of a few wide receivers that could make sense for the Bengals on day two. He has good size (6-0, 196) and could slide right in on punt and kick returns. He could also give the Bengals another explosive option at wide receiver. Other Players to Watch For: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest Dohnovan West G, Arizona State Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA Zyon McCollum, CB, SHSU Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson Alec Lindstrom, OL, Boston College Cade Mays, G, Tennessee Ty FryFogle, WR, Indiana Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

