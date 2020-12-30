NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Brandon Allen's Recent Play and Our Final Mailbag of 2020

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Brandon Allen's recent play, plus we take your questions about the Bengals' future, Zac Taylor, the offseason and so much more.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
