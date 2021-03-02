Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Looks at Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell

There is plenty of speculation about which players the Bengals could target in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

They have the fifth overall selection. Most analysts believe they'll target Oregon tackle Penei Sewell. The 20-year-old is considered the top offensive lineman in the class.

NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger reviewed some of Sewell's film on Tuesday. He admits the Oregon product could be special, but admits that he has plenty of things he needs to work on if he's going to live up to the hype. Watch his breakdown below.

Sewell is joined by Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts and Jaylen Waddle as the top candidates for the Bengals at No. 5. They could also consider trading down with multiple quarterbacks expected to be picked in the top 10.

The NFL Draft begins on April 29.

