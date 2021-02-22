Podcast: Brian Callahan on the Bengals' O-Line Issues and the Deep Ball

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by Brian Callahan in the third and final part of their interview series with the Bengals offensive coordinator. They discuss Callahan's favorite plays from the 2020 season, the offensive line struggles, how they can improve the deep ball in 2021 and so much more.

Listen to Part One of their interview with Callahan here.

Check out Part Two of their interview with Callahan here.

