Podcast: Brian Callahan Discusses Burrow's Injury, Offensive Scheme and Offensive Line

Podcast: Brian Callahan Discusses Joe Burrow's Injury, Plus What the Bengals Are Looking For at Receiver and O-Line

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in part two of their three part interview series. They discuss Joe Burrow's injury, what the team is looking for in a wide receiver, the offensive line and so much more. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

