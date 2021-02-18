Podcast: Brian Callahan Discusses Burrow's Injury, Offensive Scheme and Offensive Line

Podcast: Brian Callahan Discusses Joe Burrow's Injury, Plus What the Bengals Are Looking For at Receiver and O-Line
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in part two of their three part interview series. They discuss Joe Burrow's injury, what the team is looking for in a wide receiver, the offensive line and so much more.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
-----
You May Also Like:
Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals
Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?
J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns
Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest
Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell
The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One
Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021
Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt
Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover
Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff
Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook