Chad Johnson believes Joe Burrow will have success with Bengals, calls it a "great situation"

The Bengals are going to pick Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

There are a lot of national analysts that wonder if Burrow is going to succeed in Cincinnati?

Some of their concerns are fair. The Bengals have had four straight losing seasons. They haven't won a playoff game since January 6, 1991.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson is on the opposite side of the spectrum. He believes Burrow can be successful in Cincinnati.

“I’m very optimistic and I think he’s gonna be able to get it done,” Johnson said on ESPN’s First Take when asked about Burrow. “He’s going into a great situation with a receiving core that I believe has a trio that’s top five in the NFL, which is why I think he’ll succeed.”

Johnson believes in A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross. Their skillsets complement each other well. Injuries have prevented Green and Ross from having a big impact in recent seasons.

“I think the power with management might’ve been relinquished a little bit where they would allow Zac Taylor to pick the players he wants to build the team he needs to build to succeed," Johnson told Stephen A. Smith, who questioned team ownership.

The Bengals committed nearly $150 million to eight free agents this offseason. Six of the players are projected starters, including D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell and Trae Waynes.

Cincinnati's roster has improved drastically over the past few months. If his skill players can stay healthy, Burrow has a good chance at having early success with the Bengals.