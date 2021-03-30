Bengals Get First Hand Look at QB Kellen Mond, Other NFL prospects at Texas A&M Pro Day

Bengals Get First Hand Look at Quarterback Kellen Mond, Other NFL prospects at Texas A&M Pro Day
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' front office and coaching staff continue to make their rounds ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cincinnati was one of six teams that sent offensive coaches to Texas A&M's Pro Day according to draft analyst Jim Nagy.
The Bengals got a first-hand look at quarterback Kellen Mond, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and guard Carson Green.
It's unclear if offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was in attendance or if the Bengals sent QB's coach Dan Pitcher. Mond, Moore, Ausbon and Green are all expected to be picked on day three of the draft.
Ausbon could be a developmental downfield threat. He opted out of the 2020 season. Moore and Green could be interesting additions to the Bengals' offensive line. This is just one of the many trips the team will be making during the evaluation process.
