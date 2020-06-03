Watch: A breakdown of the Bengals' offseason, including the draft and their aggressiveness in free agency

The Bengals completely remade their roster this offseason.

From drafting Joe Burrow to committing nearly $150 million to veteran players, the organization has upgraded its' roster from top to bottom.

Most of their additions in free agency will make an impact on defense.

They added five projected starters, including D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes and Vonn Bell. They also signed Mackensie Alexander and Josh Bynes to one-year contracts.

All five players are expected to be significant contributors on a defense that was desperate for an infusion of talent.

They targeted specific players that they felt could help them turn things around quickly after going 2014 last season.

“That’s a guy who’s not afraid to hold his teammates to a higher standard," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the Bengals' draft. "They have a killer instinct on the field playing against an opponent, but at the same time, that’s not where most of your time is spent. Most of your time is spent in meeting rooms, on practice fields, or doing individual stuff. We’re going to get to where we want to go if not just the coaches hold the players to a high standard, but the players hold themselves to that standard. I thought we made a lot of progress with that as the season went on, and that was good to see. The next thing I saw was over the course of this draft, our current players and even the rookies we just selected, reaching out to new players. That makes me really excited, when I have current players texting me for phone numbers for guys that are maybe going to be competing with them for a job or are adding to their side of the ball, even a guy that is going to play across from them. That tells me we’re heading in the right direction with the approach our players are taking.”

